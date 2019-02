In the last week, The News has highlighted all the pubs designed by A E Cogswell as well as some of the oldest pubs in the city. Now we turn our attention to the ones which launched in the 21st Century and remain open:

1. All Bar One This pub in Gunwharf Quays is part of a national chain and opened in the 21st Century. In 2015 it under went a full refurbishment.

2. The Belle Island Located in Osbourne Street, Southsea, this cafe-style bar opened for business in 2010. It's success has prompted the opening of a sister site in Chichester.

3. The Blind Tiger This pub in Spring Street opened in 2018 and is inspired by the speakeasies from the Prohibition era in America. It has 1920s inspired music and a range of drinks.

4. Croxton's Kitchen & Tap House This establishment in Palmerston Road, Southsea, opened in 2018. It took over the site that was once occupied by Post Office Counters.

