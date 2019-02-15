Here are 25 of the oldest pubs in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH is a city that certainly doesn’t have a shortage of pubs.

With many of the drinking establishments dating back well over a hundred years, we decided to see how many had been open since the 19th Century. Here are 25 of the oldest pubs in the Pompey.

1. The Bold Forester This pub on Albert Road in Southsea dates back to the 1870s. It was part of Long's brewery estate for many years but is now owned by Greene King.

2. The Castle Tavern This pub on Somers Road in Southsea dates back to late 19th Century. It features a pair of unusual crenellated towers, a type of rampart usually found on castles.

3. The Derby Tavern This Stamshaw pub on Stamshaw Road dates back to late Victorian era. It has kept the same name for over a century and was saved from closure in the 1990s.

4. The Dolphin Located on the High Street in Old Portsmouth, this Grade II listed pub has been called Dolphin since early 1800s. It is said to be haunted.

