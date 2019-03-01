Here are all 50 plus shops taking part in Portsmouth's Gunwharf Quays secret sale

Have your say

THE worst kept secret on the sea front is out of the bag as a massive sale returns to Gunwharf Quays.

Stores at the Portsmouth based shopping centre will be slashing prices for one weekend only.

Gunwharf Quays is having a 'secret sale'. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The 'secret sale’ starts today and runs through the weekend until Sunday.

Gunwhaf Quays has revealed the more than 50 of the brands that will be taking part in the sale this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know:

How can I get the discounts?

Unlike Black Friday or January sales you can't just walk into the shops and take advantage of the discounts for the secret sale.

Shoppers will need to register online ahead of the event for the special sale pass in order to splash out on extra savings.

You can do that by signing up on Gunwharf Quays website.

Which stores are taking part?

This is the full list of the brands taking part in the secret sale:

- 7 for all Mankind

- All Saints

- American Vintage

- Animal – new season products only

- Antler

- Armani Outlet – exclusions apply

- ASICS

- Bedeck – excludes hotel range

- Cath Kidston

- Christy – excludes clearance items

- CK Underwear – only on full price products

- Clarks – only on adult items

- Coach

- Crew Clothing

- Denby – only on cookshop items

- Diesel – excludes licenses and intimate

- Ernest Jones – excludes pre-owned watches

- Fossil

- French Connection – excludes fragrances

- Furla – excludes Bella range

- Gant

- Gap

- Hackett

- Hobbs

- Hugo Boss – exclusions apply

- Jack Wills

- Jaeger

- Karen Millen

- Karl Lagerfeld – excludes Kocktail collection and existing promotions

- Kate Spade

- Kipling – excludes Continuity & BTS ranges

- Kurt Geiger

- L'Occitane

- Lacoste – excludes promotional items and sale

- Link of London

- Lulu Guinness – exclusions apply

- Marks & Spencer - excludes cards and gift wrapping

- Michael Kors

- Mint Velvet

- Molton Brown

- Moss Bros – excludes promotional items

- Musto

- Nike

- O'Neill

- Original Penguin – excludes promotional items

- Osprey London – excludes sale and clearance

- Pandora – excludes promotional items

- Paul Smith – excludes promotions

- Reiss - exclusions apply

- Samsonite – excludes promotions

- Sunglass Hut – excludes Tom Ford, Gucci & Ray Ban

- Superdry

- Ted Baker

- The North Face – excludes promotions

- Tommy Hilfiger – full price products only

- UGG

- Under Armour

- Vans – exclusions apply

- Villeroy & Boch – excludes promotional items

- Watch Station International

- Weird Fish

- White Stuff

- Wonderbra – excludes promotions

- Yankee Candles

- Zwilling – exclusions apply

Colin Wilding, General Manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Following one of our most talked about events of the year, we are delighted to announce that we will soon be hosting another Secret Sale.

‘We look forward to offering our customers more for less, to kick off their spring shopping.

‘The promotions are not yet advertised in the centre, so guests who sign up online for their pass will be the first to hear about the incredible discounts on offer.’