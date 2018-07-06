Here are all the roadworks in the Portsmouth area next week

Have your say

Drivers are being warned that a series of roadworks will be carried out on the motorways in the Portsmouth area over the next week.

Highways England will be carrying out repair work on major repair work on roads across Hampshire in the coming days including on the M27.

Here are all the roadworks being carried out in the Portsmouth area next week:

If you have to drive over to the Basingstoke area be warned that there will be roadworks between junctions 6 and 7 next week.

Resurfacing work will be carried out on the southbound carriageway and the section of the road will be closed overnight between from 9pm on Thursday, July 12, to 6am on Friday, July 13.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via Basingstoke.

As well as that work to ensure road user safety by maintaining the bridge which carries the M3 over the link to the M27 westbound continues next week.

The link from the M3 southbound carriageway to the M27 westbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Thursday, August 23.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via M27 junction 5.

In addition, the southbound entry slip road at junction 13 will be closed during the same period.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via Chilworth Roundabout, Bassett Green Road and Stoneham Way to access the M27 and M3 at junction 5.

There will be roadworks on the M27 at junction 1 next week with works to replace the joints of the bridges which carry the M27 over the roundabout at junction 1 continuing.

The M27 westbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads at junction 1 overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Wednesday, July 11.

In addition, the M27 eastbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads at junction 1 overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Thursday, July 12 for seven nights (Monday to Friday).

A clearly signed diversion will be in place down and across the junction.

As well as this Highways England will be carrying out resurfacing work at junction 4.

The link from the M27 eastbound carriageway to the M3 northbound carriageway will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Tuesday, July 10.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 5 and return.

The southbound carriageway on Fratton Bridge will remain closed for gas works.

Drivers travelling toward Southsea will be diverted via Arundel Street and Holbrook Road, to the roundabout at the junction of Victoria Road North and Winston Churchill Avenue.