Here are all the roadworks on major Hampshire roads this week

Drivers are being warned that they face delays due to roadworks on major roads across Hampshire in the coming days.

Highways England will be carrying out repair works on the M3, A3(M) and A3.

Here are all the scheduled roadworks on major roads this week:

M3 junction 14 Eastleigh, Hampshire: bridge maintenance

Work to ensure road user safety by maintaining the bridge which carries the M3 over the link to the M27 westbound continues this week.

The link from the M3 southbound to the M27 westbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Thursday, August 23.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via M27 junction 5.

In addition, the southbound entry slip road at junction 13 will be closed during the same period.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via Chilworth Roundabout, Bassett Green Road and Stoneham Way to access the M27 and M3 at junction 5.

A3 Liss, Hampshire: signs

Works to keep road users informed by maintaining the signage along the A3 near Liss takes place this week.

The southbound entry slip road at the Flexcombe/Liss junction will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday, August 13, and Tuesday, August 14.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the Ham Barn roundabout.

A3 Liphook, Hampshire: bridge repairs

Work to maintain journeys by undertaking bridge joint replacement at the Griggs Green junction takes place this week.

The northbound exit and entry slip roads, and Longmoor Road over the A3 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday, August 13 for 2 nights.

Clearly signed diversions will be in place as follows:

Northbound traffic wishing to exit at Griggs Green – traffic will be diverted via the Liphook Interchange, then south along the B2131 London Road into Liphook town centre, then taking the second exit at the roundabout onto Longmoor Road

Traffic wishing to join the A3 northbound at Griggs Green – traffic will be diverted south to Longmoor, exit at the junction and join the A3 northbound carriageway

A3(M) Bedhampton, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing a section of the A3(M) southbound carriageway near Bedhampton starts this week.

The A3(M) southbound carriageway will be fully closed from junction 5 to the A27 westbound overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday, August 13 for 15 nights (Monday to Friday only).

A clearly signed diversion will be in place from junction 5 down onto the A27 eastbound carriageway, exiting at the A3023 Langstone junction, loop around the roundabout and join the A27 westbound carriageway.