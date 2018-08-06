Here are all the roadworks on major roads in Hampshire this week

Have your say

Drivers are being warned that they face delays due to roadworks on major roads across Hampshire this week.

Highways England will be carrying out repair works on the M3 and M27 this week, as well as A27.

Here are all the scheduled roadworks on major roads this week:

M3 junctions 6 to 7 Basingstoke, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to ensure road user safety by resurfacing a section of the M3 southbound carriageway near Basingstoke takes place this week.

The M3 southbound carriageway will be closed from junction 6 to junction 7 overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Thursday 9 August.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via Basingstoke.

M3 junction 14 Eastleigh, Hampshire: bridge maintenance

Work to ensure road user safety by maintaining the bridge which carries the M3 over the link to the M27 westbound continues this week.

The link from the M3 southbound to the M27 westbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Thursday 23 August.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via M27 junction 5.

In addition, the southbound entry slip road at junction 13 will be closed during the same period.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via Chilworth Roundabout, Bassett Green Road and Stoneham Way to access the M27 and M3 at junction 5.

M27 junctions 3 to 4, Hampshire: gantry signs

Work to improve journeys by maintaining gantry signs. The westbound junction 3 exit slip road will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Thursday 9 August. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 2 and return.

M27 junction 1 Cadnam, Hampshire: bridge joint replacement

Works to replace the joints of the bridges which carry the M27 over the roundabout at junction 1 takes place this week.

The M27 westbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads at junction 1 overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday 6 August.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place down and across the junction

A27 Bedhampton, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing and renewing road markings the A27 starts this week.

There will be a full closure of the A3(M) southbound from junction 5 to the A27 westbound carriageway overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday 6 August for 4 weeks (Monday to Friday only).

All traffic will be taken off at A3(M) Junction 5. The diversion will be for all traffic to join the A27 eastbound, and exit at the following junction at Langstone (A3023) to then return westbound.

In addition the westbound entry slip road to the A27 westbound carriageway from Harts Farm will be closed during the same period.