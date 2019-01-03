PORTSMOUTH topped the list for being one of the hungriest cities on New Year’s Day, as more orders were placed with Deliveroo on January 1 than on any other day before in the area.

The food delivery company has revealed the top five choices people in Portsmouth turned to to aid their hangovers and ease the effects of their party-going antics.

Piri Piri chicken and chips from Umami Street Food in Elm Grove was the top order people requested.

Next on the list was a Boneless Banquet from KFC, followed by a USA Burger from Jags@119, also in Elm Grove.

Fourth was a doner kebab from The Perfect Kebab Company in North End and fifth, a cheeseburger from Five Guys.

Joe Groves at Deliveroo said: ‘With the turn of the year, comes the turn of the takeaway, as Brits trade in their turkey dinners and mulled wine for a cheesy burger and chips to heal their heavy heads.

‘Here at Deliveroo, we’re glad the people of Portsmouth made the most of the great selection of New Year’s nourishment available on the app.’