But if you are looking to snap up a property in one of these locations such as Old Portsmouth you are looking at spending a large chunk of cash. Here are the 12 most expensive streets to buy a house in Portsmouth according to Zoopla, with the figures based on average house prices over the last 12 months and only include streets where two houses or more have been sold:

1. Carmarthen Avenue The most expensive street to buy a house in Portsmouth is Carmarthen Avenue, PO6, in Drayton. According to Zoopla the average price paid is 610,625 and eight homes have been sold in the last 12 months.

2. Broad Street One of the most expensive streets to buy a home in the city is Broad Street, PO1, in Old Portsmouth. The average price paid is 581,100 according to Zoopla and five homes have been sold in the last 12 months.

3. Bryher Island One of the most expensive streets to buy a home in the city is Bryher Island, PO6, in Port Solent. According to Zoopla the average price paid is 572,500 and two homes have been sold in the last 12 months.

4. Evelegh Road This street in the Farlington area of the city, PO6, is one of the most expensive places to buy a house. The average price paid is 505,833 according to Zoopla and three homes have been sold in the last 12 months.

