Here are the 20 worst crime hotspots in Portsmouth

Here are Portsmouth's worst crime hotspots

THE worst crime hotspots in Portsmouth have been revealed, according to the latest police stats.

Hampshire Constabulary have released the crime figures for November 2018, the most recent available, and here are the areas that had the highest number of reported offences duirng the month.

1. Gunwharf Quays

2. Isambard Brunel Road

3. Guildhall Walk

4. Portsmouth and Southsea Station

Page 1 of 5