Here are the best and worst Portsmouth primary schools for school attendance

School sessions are categorised as morning and afternoon. Percentage of authorised sessions missed is calculated as the proportion of morning or afternoon sessions across the course of the year which a percentage of the school population did not attend and for which a valid recorded reason was given. For unauthorised absence, no valid reason was given and therefore the absence was not authorised by the school. The overall absence rate is calculated by combining the percentage of authorised and unauthorised number of sessions missed by the school population across the year. After Portsmouth registered in the bottom 25 per cent for persistent school absence (attendance below 90 per cent) the Council launched their Miss School Miss Out Campaign. As reported and backed by The News at its launch in October, the Council hope the campaign will improve student attendance during the current academic year and ultimately lead to improved outcomes for the city. Read our full story here.

1. St John's Catholic Primary School Authorised absences - 2.29 per cent. Unauthorised absences - 0.2 per cent. Absence rate is 2.49.

2. Langstone Infant School Authorised absences - 1.96 per cent. Unauthorised absences - 0.91 per cent. Absence rate is 2.88.

3. Solent Infant School Authorised absences - 2.36 per cent. Unauthorised absences - 0.77 per cent. Absence rate is 3.14.

4. Fernhurst Junior Authorised absences - 2.17 per cent. Unauthorised absences - 0.97 per cent. Absence rate is 3.14.

