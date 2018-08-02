Here are the best pictures from HMS Sultan's Sea Cadet summer camp

Sea Cadets from across the UK recently participated in an exciting week of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics based activities at the HMS Sultan Sea Cadets Engineering Summer Camp.

24 Cadets aged between 14 and 18 were given hands-on experience of Air and Marine Engineering within the Defence College of Technical Training’s Defence School of Marine Engineering and the Royal Naval Air Engineering & Survival Equipment School in support of the ‘2018 Year of Engineering’ cross-government campaign to encourage young people into engineering.

As well as promoting Engineering, the week also offered the Cadets an opportunity to develop an understanding of leadership within the Royal Naval Leadership Academy at HMS Collingwood, and make trips to QinetiQ, the Royal Navy’s research agency, and go onboard HMS Dragon and HMS Westminster.

