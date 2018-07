Margaret Dunaway celebrated turning 100 surrounded by her friends and family.

She enjoyed a gleeful jive, dancing as if nobody is watching, wore a smile as wide as her face allows at her 100th birthday party.

The scores of people soaking up the atmosphere around her at the Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea have been the recipe for her impressive, long life.

