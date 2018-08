The Red Arrows performed a spectacular display in the Portsmouth area yesterday.

The famed aircraft were performing as part of the Cowes Week on the Isle of Wight and were viewable from the mainland.

Red Arrows leaving a stream of clouds behind. Picture: Mark Rutley

Southsea and Lee-on-Solent were the prime spots to catch the fantastic Red Arrow display on Friday evening.

Read More: Red Arrows wow crowds for end of Lendy Cowes Week

To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or on the icon on the main picture.