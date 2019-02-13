Here are the hotspots for anti-social behaviour in Portsmouth
THE hotspots for anti-social behaviour in Portsmouth have been revealed, according to latest crime statistics.
Office website Police.UK has released the crime figures for across the city in December 2018, including the areas with the highest number of reports of anti-social behaviour during the month.
1. Cottage View
There were three reports of anti-social behaviour in or around Cottage View in December 2018. Picture: Google Maps PPP-190213-155214001
Hilsea Portsmouth
Other 3rd Party
2. Cross Street
There were three reports of anti-social behaviour in or around Cross Street in December 2018. Picture: Google Maps PPP-190213-155224001
Hilsea Portsmouth
Other 3rd Party
3. Jubilee Road
There were three reports of anti-social behaviour in or around Jubilee Road in December 2018. Picture: Google Maps PPP-190213-155254001
Hilsea Portsmouth
Other 3rd Party
4. Wish Place
There were three reports of anti-social behaviour in or around Wish Place in December 2018. Picture: Google Maps PPP-190213-155344001
Hilsea Portsmouth
Other 3rd Party
View more