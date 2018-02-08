Here are the latest cases from the courts

Have your say

Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates Court.

- Clayton Quick, 20, of Langley Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft of five DVDs worth £30.95 from WH Smith in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £45 prosecution costs to pay.

- Paul Viggor, 37, of Agincourt Road, Buckland, admitted two charges of handling stolen goods on February 8 last year.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £450 compensation.

- Rory Harbourne, 38, of Whitecliffe Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted failing to comply with a dispersal order in Southsea on September 17 last year.

He received a six-month conditional discharge with £20 surcharge to pay.

- Joe Hiatt, 23, of Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, admitted breaching a restraining order on August 8, 2015. He was given a three-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge to pay.

- Stephen Harper, 58, of Quinton Close, Somers Town, admitted breaching an Asbo on June 25 last year by calling police for a non-emergency.

He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

- Ondrey Gyurkovics, 43, of Ewart Street, Chichester, admitted driving without insurance in Princess Royal Way, Portsmouth, on October 2.

Magistrates imposed a £230 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He received six points on his licence but was not banned due to mitigating circumstances.

- Matthew Read, 37, of no fixed address, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act between August 16-November 16 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 16-week prison sentence.

He admitted three charges of failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence.

- Kieran Dromnes, 24, of Wimpole Street, Portsmouth, admitted theft of tooth whitening products worth £220 from Boots in Portsmouth on August 22.

He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge to pay.

- Sinead Molyneux, 26, of Mallyan Close, Hull, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on November 1 in Portsmouth.

She was fined £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned her from driving for a year.