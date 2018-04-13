Here are the latest cases from the courts

Have your say

Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

- Andrei Burga, 30, of Orchard Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating on October 14 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was fined £350 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

- Bradley Nelson, 23, care of Dame Judith Way, Cosham, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on January 11.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.

- Anthony Alder, 48, of Charnwood, Gosport, admitted driving while disqualified in Nimrod Drive, Gosport, on October 13 last year.

Magistrates fined him £120 with six points on his licence.

Alder also admitted driving without a licence but received no separate penalty.

- Kieran Maull, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for 90 days after admitting three shoplifting charges on October 15, 22 and November 5.

He also admitetd breaching a conditional discharge for stealing headphones from Tesco on May 23, 2017.

- Scott Gray, 30, of Mandarin Way, Gosport, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug on September 4 last year.

He also failed to turn up to court on January 19. Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge, a £50 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.