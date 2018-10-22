Here are the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant

Here are some of the planning applications submitted to councils in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas this week.

Portsmouth

Cosham: Two-storey front extension at 25 Fifth Avenue; Mrs Coombs.

St Jude: Application for permission in principle for the development of the site to allow six houses at 8 Wilson Grove; Mr Phil Moore.

Charles Dickens: Change of use from Class A1 to restaurant to include installation of HVAC plant and additional shopfront to north elevation at Unit 12 Cascades; Spoon Portsmouth Limited.

Fareham

Fareham East: Two-storey side extension incorporating double integral garage at 6 Bridgefoot Drive; Mr & Mrs E Bayer.

Hill Head: Single-story rear and front extensions with rear garden outbuilding summer house at 4 Short Road; Mr Craig Harrower.

Portchester East: Front extension single-storey on the front of the garage to convert to a habitable room at 23 Heritage Gardens; Mr & Mrs Meiris.

Havant

St Faiths: Single-storey annexe at rear, incidental to main dwelling at 9 Eastern Road; Mr Collins.

Hayling West: Two-storey side extension with car port beneath and timber cladding to elevations at 23 Brights Lane; Mr M Swenson.

Emsworth: Design office, two display buildings, small site office, utility link to workshop and alterations to boundary entrance at 6 Seagull Lane; M&M Hall Family Pension Trust.

Gosport

Anglesey: Outbuilding to front of house at 65 Crescent Road; Mr & Mrs Anderton.

Bridgemary North: Two-storey side extension, rear facing dormer window, single-storey rear extension and front porch at 57 Conifer Grove; Mr and Mrs Dubaj.

Hardway: Conversion of garage to form habitable room at 18 Foxlea Gardens; Mr Dobrin Valkov