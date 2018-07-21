Here are the latest planning applications in your area

Here are the latest planning applications for Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville.

PORTSMOUTH

Paulsgrove: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 4 Shelley Avenue; Mr Jonathan Tilley

Hilsea: Application for prior approval relating to the change of use from shop to a self-contained flat to include external alterations to replace shop front at 150 London Road; Ms Caroline Smith.

Eastney and Craneswater: Construction of single-storey rear extension, drive entrance with roller door; installation of replacement windows to front and rear roofslopes and installation of cladding to front and rear elevations at 23 Granada Road; Naomi and Evagelia Hagikalfa Carter.

Cosham: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 7 St Georges Road; Mr & Mrs Kendall.

St Jude: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 87 Victoria Road South; Mr & Mrs M Budgen

FAREHAM

Hill Head: Proposed first floor extension and alterations at 13 Seamead; Mr & Mrs Short.

Locks Heath: Demolition of existing garage, single-storey side extension, two storey side extension and alterations to existing property at 38 Church Road; Mr & Mrs Rutter

Titchfield: Loft conversion with front and rear flat roof dormers and two half gables at 23 Park Cottage Drive; Mr Peter Sheppard.

Warsash: Construction of two detached three-bedroom properties and car port at Wayside, 66 Warsash Road; Imperial Homes Ltd.

GOSPORT

Rowner and Holbrook: Construction of single-storey side and rear extensions at 9 Rowallan Avenue; Mr L Williams.

Privett: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 15 Jerram Close; Mr Adrian Camp.

Anglesey: Construction of detached garage and 1.8m high wall with gates at 35 Beechcroft Road; Mr Roy Jurd.

Christchurch: Change of use from office facility to community facility at Unit 4 Former Railway Station, Spring Garden Lane; Mr Philip Rutt.

HAVANT

Barncroft: Construction of a single-storey rear and side extension at 142 Parkhouse Farm Way; Mr N F Jeffrey. 

Emsworth: Conversion of an existing outbuilding to ancillary accommodation at 4A Record Road; Mr & Mrs M Blatch. 

Cowplain: Construction of a single-storey front extension at 5D Durley Avenue; 

Mr Mark Milum. 