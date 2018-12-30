Here are the New Year 2018 bin collection dates in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport 

The New Year period can bring a lot of disruption to your usual schedules including when to put the bins and recycling out.

Thankfully council’s across the area including Portsmouth City Council have confirmed the rearranged collection dates for the next few days.

This is how bin collections will change over Christmas. Picture: Alison Bagley

So if you don’t want to miss having your rubbish collected this festive period here's all you need to know:

Portsmouth

Rubbish and recycling must be out by 7am. If people miss their collection, keep their waste on your property until your next collection, or take it to the Port Solent recycling centre.

To check bin collection days, residents can go to www.portsmouth.gov.uk

Here's how the bin collections will change over festive period:

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 31 there will be no change

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, January 1 they will be collected on Wednesday, January 2

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 2 they will be collected on Thursday, January 3

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 3 they will be collected on Friday, January 4

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, January 4 they will be collected on Saturday, January 5

Havant

In the event of prolonged snow, ice and frosty conditions, please place your bin out for collection and we will collect it as soon as possible.

The garden waste collection service will be suspended from Monday 24 December to Friday 4 January 2019.

Here is how collections will be changed over festive period:

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, December 28 they will be collected on Monday, December 31

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 31 they will be collected on Wednesday, January 2

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, January 1 they will be collected on Thursday, January 3

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 2 they will be collected on Friday, January 4

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 3 they will be collected on Saturday, January 5

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, January 4 they will be collected on Monday, January 7

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, January 7 they will be collected on Tuesday, January 8

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, January 8 they will be collected on Wednesday, January 9

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 9 they will be collected on Thursday, January 10

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 10 they will be collected on Friday, January 11

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, January 11 they will be collected on Saturday, January 12

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, January 14 they will be collected as normal

Fareham

In Fareham the bin collection dates will be changed over the festive period - with garden waste collections re-starting in mid-January.

Here's how refuse and recycling collections will be affected between Christmas and New Year:

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 31, the refuse bins will be collected as usual while recycling bins will be collected on Wednesday, January 2

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, January 1 they will be collected on Wednesday, January 2

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 2 they will be collected on Thursday, January 3

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 3, the refuse bins will be collected as usual while recycling bins will be collected on Friday, January 4

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, January 4 they will be collected as usual

Gosport

Over the festive period, starting with Christmas on December 25 and running until Friday, January 4, bins will be collected a day later than usual - except on Monday, December 31 when non-recycling black bins will be collected as usual.

Residents are advised to make sure their rubbish or recycling is out by 7am, when collections start.

East Hampshire District Council

If you live in Clanfield, Horndean and Rowlands Castle, this is how your bin collections will be affected over the festive period.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 31 they will be collected on Wednesday, January 2

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, January 1 they will be collected on Thursday, January 3

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 2 they will be collected on Friday, January 4

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 3 they will be collected on Saturday, January 5

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, January 4 they will be collected on Monday, January 7

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, January 7 they will be collected on Tuesday, January 8

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, January 8 they will be collected on Wednesday, January 9

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 9 they will be collected on Thursday, January 10

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 10 they will be collected on Friday, January 11

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, January 11 they will be collected on Saturday, January 12

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, January 14 they will be collected as normal

Denmead

In Denmead and areas served by Winchester City Council, the garden waste service will be suspended over Christmas and New Year so that the resources can be used to assist the refuse vehicles during this busy period.

Here's how bin collections will be affected in Denmead over Christmas period:

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 2 they will be collected on Friday, January 4

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 9 they will be collected on Thursday, January 10