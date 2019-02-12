Here are the shops and restaurants that closed in Portsmouth in 2018
THE high street has experienced a turbulent time over the last 12 months.
With Portsmouth seeing many shops and restaurants close during 2018, from small business to big chains. Here is a list of the ones that shut down last year.
1. Toys R Us
Toys R Us at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth closed on April 20 as the company collapsed into adminstration. Picture: Jayne Clarke
2. Marks & Spencer
The Marks & Spencer in Commercial Road on March 20, 2018. Picture: Sarah Standing
3. Homebase
Homebase in Ocean Retail Park closed on December 21 as part of a raft of closures across the country
4. New Look
New Look, in Commerical Road, Portsmouth closed on November 12, 2018, but the store moved into the Cascades Shopping Centre so didn't leave city. Picture: Google Maps
