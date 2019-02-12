Here are the shops and restaurants that closed in Portsmouth in 2018

THE high street has experienced a turbulent time over the last 12 months.

With Portsmouth seeing many shops and restaurants close during 2018, from small business to big chains. Here is a list of the ones that shut down last year.

1. Toys R Us Toys R Us at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth closed on April 20 as the company collapsed into adminstration. Picture: Jayne Clarke Hilsea Portsmouth Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Marks & Spencer The Marks & Spencer in Commercial Road on March 20, 2018. Picture: Sarah Standing Hilsea Portsmouth Johnston Press Buy a Photo

3. Homebase Homebase in Ocean Retail Park closed on December 21 as part of a raft of closures across the country atex.scriptmanager jpress Buy a Photo

4. New Look New Look, in Commerical Road, Portsmouth closed on November 12, 2018, but the store moved into the Cascades Shopping Centre so didn't leave city. Picture: Google Maps Hilsea Portsmouth Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

