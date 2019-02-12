A collage of four shops that closed in Portsmouth in 2018 PPP-191202-151632003

Here are the shops and restaurants that closed in Portsmouth in 2018

THE high street has experienced a turbulent time over the last 12 months.

With Portsmouth seeing many shops and restaurants close during 2018, from small business to big chains. Here is a list of the ones that shut down last year.

Toys R Us at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth closed on April 20 as the company collapsed into adminstration. Picture: Jayne Clarke

1. Toys R Us

Toys R Us at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth closed on April 20 as the company collapsed into adminstration. Picture: Jayne Clarke
Hilsea Portsmouth
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The Marks & Spencer in Commercial Road on March 20, 2018. Picture: Sarah Standing

2. Marks & Spencer

The Marks & Spencer in Commercial Road on March 20, 2018. Picture: Sarah Standing
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Homebase in Ocean Retail Park closed on December 21 as part of a raft of closures across the country

3. Homebase

Homebase in Ocean Retail Park closed on December 21 as part of a raft of closures across the country
atex.scriptmanager
jpress
Buy a Photo
New Look, in Commerical Road, Portsmouth closed on November 12, 2018, but the store moved into the Cascades Shopping Centre so didn't leave city. Picture: Google Maps

4. New Look

New Look, in Commerical Road, Portsmouth closed on November 12, 2018, but the store moved into the Cascades Shopping Centre so didn't leave city. Picture: Google Maps
Hilsea Portsmouth
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2