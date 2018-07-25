Here is how to apply for Love Island 2019 

The shutters on the Love Island villa are about to close for another year – and applications are already open for the 2019 series.

ITV2’s Love Island has been one of the most talked-about shows of the summer, with millions tuning in every night to see who’s ‘cracking on’ and who’s being ‘mugged off’.

Could you be one of the stars of the next season on Love Island? Picture: ITV

If you fancy a hot and steamy summer of romance yourself next year, here’s all you need to know about applying to be on Love Island 2019.

‘We’re looking for fun singles, who want to head to the sun in search of romance,” says a spokesperson for the hit ITV2 reality show.

‘To remain in paradise though, you’ll have to couple up, winning the hearts of each other and the public who ultimately will decide who stays on Love Island.

Potential islanders are being asked to register their interest through the ITV website by clicking here

‘When we are ready to begin casting contestants, we will invite you to log back into your account to complete and submit a full application form,’ ITV states.

How old do you have to be to apply for Love Island?

Applicants must be aged over 18 by the closing date – which for the 2019 is April 30, 2019.

What else do I need to be on Love Island?

You’ll need a passport – valid for the period between May 1 2019 and August 31 2019 inclusive – so you can be flown in and out of Majorca at any time during this four month period.

You must be exclusively available to participate in the show for a minimum of eight consecutive weeks from May 2019.

You can’t be employed by ITV, or live with someone who is employed by the broadcaster.