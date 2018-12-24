Here is the latest Christmas Day weather forecast for Portsmouth

Christmas Day is just hours away, and here is the latest weather forecast ahead of the big day.

While many of us will be hoping for a White Christmas, for years the reality has been more about rain showers and strong winds.

Unfortunately, there is little chance of seeing any snow this year if you live in the south, with cloudy skies expected instead.

The Met Office has forecast maximum temperatures of 10C in Portsmouth tomorrow.

But a weather warning for fog has been issued – in place between 3pm today and 11am tomorrow – which could make visibility difficult in places/

The yellow-level warning includes the north part of Portsmouth, Havant and Waterlooville.

Forecasters are expecting the fog to clear early on Christmas Day, with light winds for the rest of the day.

There will be some dark cloud around lunchtime, but there is little chance of rain.

The weather outlook is likely to remain the same for the rest of the week, but it is expected to get colder