Here is what the weather has in store for Portsmouth this weekend

The sun has returned to Portsmouth this morning after a day of heavy rain.

But is it just a brief respite before the gloomy weather returns or is the sunshine here to stay?

Here is what the weekend forecast says. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire

And with it being the weekend, the weather can affect your plans – do you find a nice beer garden for a few drinks, or stay at home and avoid the rain?

Well here is what the Met Office is forecasting for the next couple of days for our area:

Portsmouth

It will be cloudy today in Portsmouth, with a high of 19C and a low of 18C, so will remain very mild throughout the day.

Then tomorrow the rain will return – with heavy rain showers predicted by the Met Office, they are expected to start at 3am and last until 8pm.

There will be a high of 19C and a low of 16C.

Gosport

It is set to be cloudy in Gosport today, according to the forecast, but with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers at 3pm.

There will be a high of 19C and a low of 18C, meaning it will be a mild day.

Heavy rain showers are expected to last for most of the day on Sunday – from 3am to 8pm – with highs of 19C and lows of 17C.

Havant

It will be cloudy in Havant today with highs of 19C and lows of 17C.

The rain is set to return tomorrow, according to the Met Office forecast – with heavy rain showers expected to last for much of the day.

There will be a high of 19C and lows of 16C.

Fareham

It is set to be cloudy in Fareham today, according to the forecast, but with a 50 per cent chance of rain at 3pm and 40 per cent chance of showers at 4pm.

There will be heavy rain showers last much of the day on Sunday, with highs of 19C and lows of 16C.

Waterlooville

It will be cloudy in Waterlooville today with highs of 18C and lows of 17C.

However there is a 50 per cent chance of rain at 4pm.

There will be heavy rain showers tomorrow, according to the forecast, lasting from 4am to 8pm.

Hayling Island

It will be cloudy today in Hayling Island, with a high of 19C and a low of 18C, so will remain very mild throughout the day.

Then tomorrow the rain will return – with heavy rain showers predicted by the Met Office, they are expected to start at 4am and last until 8pm.

There will be a high of 19C and a low of 16C.