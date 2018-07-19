Here is what the weather will be like in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville and Hayling Island this weekend

Portsmouth has been enjoying a glorious start to the summer.

It feels like the heatwave has been going on for years now, with week after week of warm temperatures and wall to wall sunshine.

The good weather looks set to stay this weekend. Picture Jo Turnbull

Read More: This is what Gosport needs to do to dodge summer break-ins

And the glorious weather doesn’t appear to be coming to an end anytime soon – with the mercury set to remain in the mid to high 20s this weekend.

However a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the area tomorrow (July 20) –with chances of thundery downpours in places.

Read More: Portsmouth facing thunderstorms as Met Office issues weather warning

Here is the full weather forecast for the coming weekend:

Portsmouth

Friday - Cloudy with thunderstorm warning – highs of 25C

Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 25C

Monday – Sunny – highs of 24C

Gosport

Friday - Cloudy with thunderstorm warning – highs of 25C

Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 25C

Monday – Sunny – highs of 24C

Havant

Friday - Cloudy with thunderstorm warning – highs of 25C

Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 25C

Monday – Sunny – highs of 25C

Fareham

Friday - Cloudy with thunderstorm warning – highs of 25C

Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 26C

Monday – Sunny – highs of 26C

Waterlooville

Friday - Cloudy with thunderstorm warning – highs of 25C

Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 26C

Monday – Sunny – highs of 26C

Hayling Island

Friday - Cloudy with thunderstorm warning – highs of 25C

Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 23C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 25C

Monday – Sunny – highs of 24C