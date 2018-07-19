Here is what the weather will be like in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville and Hayling Island this weekend

Portsmouth has been enjoying a glorious start to the summer.
It feels like the heatwave has been going on for years now, with week after week of warm temperatures and wall to wall sunshine.
And the glorious weather doesn’t appear to be coming to an end anytime soon – with the mercury set to remain in the mid to high 20s this weekend.
However a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the area tomorrow (July 20) –with chances of thundery downpours in places.
Here is the full weather forecast for the coming weekend:
Portsmouth
Friday - Cloudy with thunderstorm warning – highs of 25C
Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 25C
Monday – Sunny – highs of 24C
Gosport
Friday - Cloudy with thunderstorm warning – highs of 25C
Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 25C
Monday – Sunny – highs of 24C
Havant
Friday - Cloudy with thunderstorm warning – highs of 25C
Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 25C
Monday – Sunny – highs of 25C
Fareham
Friday - Cloudy with thunderstorm warning – highs of 25C
Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 26C
Monday – Sunny – highs of 26C
Waterlooville
Friday - Cloudy with thunderstorm warning – highs of 25C
Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 26C
Monday – Sunny – highs of 26C
Hayling Island
Friday - Cloudy with thunderstorm warning – highs of 25C
Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 23C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 25C
Monday – Sunny – highs of 24C