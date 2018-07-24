Here is when forecasters say it could rain in Portsmouth and surrounding areas

Portsmouth and the surrounding area could be set for a brief break from the heatwave later this week – with forecasters predicting the chance of rain.

Showers could fall on the city on Friday the Met Office has predicted.

There is a chance of rain in Portsmouth this week

The rain would make a welcome break from the seemingly endless heatwave that Portsmouth has been experiencing

The Met Office has even advised residents to ‘stay out of the sun’ as a level three heatwave action warning was issued yesterday.

Here is when forecasters say it could rain this week:

Portsmouth

Currently the Met Office is forecasting light rain showers on Friday. With a 40 per cent chance of rain between 4pm and 7pm.

Gosport

Rain is currently being forecast for Gosport on Friday by the Met Office. With there being a 40 per cent chance of rain between 4pm and 7pm.

Havant

Light rain is on the cards for Havant residents on Friday. With the Met Office forecasting that there is a 40 per cent chance of rain between 4pm and 10pm.

Fareham

The Met Office is currently forecasting light rain for Fareham on Friday. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain between 4pm and 7pm.

Waterlooville

Light rain showers have been forecast for Waterlooville on Friday. According to the Met Office there is a 40 per cent chance of rain between 4pm and 10pm.

Hayling Island

Rain showers and light rain are being forecast for Hayling Island on Friday. With the Met Office predicting a 40 per cent chance of light showers between 4pm and 7pm, as well as a 40 per cent chance of light rain between 7pm and 10pm.