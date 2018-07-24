Here is when forecasters say it could rain in Portsmouth and surrounding areas

John Simkins, from Horndean, receiving his Trade Hero award from TV presenter George Clarke

Builder’s good deed sees him win trade hero award

The fire was on the ground floor of a six-floor building

Dehumidifier causes tower block fire in Portsmouth

0
Have your say

Portsmouth and the surrounding area could be set for a brief break from the heatwave later this week – with forecasters predicting the chance of rain. 

Showers could fall on the city on Friday the Met Office has predicted. 

There is a chance of rain in Portsmouth this week

There is a chance of rain in Portsmouth this week

The rain would make a welcome break from the seemingly endless heatwave that Portsmouth has been experiencing 

The Met Office has even advised residents to ‘stay out of the sun’ as a level three heatwave action warning was issued yesterday. 

Read More: Portsmouth residents warned to ‘stay out of sun’ as Met Office issues heatwave alert 

Here is when forecasters say it could rain this week: 

Portsmouth 

Currently the Met Office is forecasting light rain showers on Friday. With a 40 per cent chance of rain between 4pm and 7pm. 

Gosport

Rain is currently being forecast for Gosport on Friday by the Met Office. With there being a 40 per cent chance of rain between 4pm and 7pm. 

Havant

Light rain is on the cards for Havant residents on Friday. With the Met Office forecasting that there is a 40 per cent chance of rain between 4pm and 10pm. 

Fareham

The Met Office is currently forecasting light rain for Fareham on Friday. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain between 4pm and 7pm. 

Read More: Will the heatwave continue in Portsmouth this week? 

Waterlooville

Light rain showers have been forecast for Waterlooville on Friday. According to the Met Office there is a 40 per cent chance of rain between 4pm and 10pm. 

Hayling Island

Rain showers and light rain are being forecast for Hayling Island on Friday. With the Met Office predicting a 40 per cent chance of light showers between 4pm and 7pm, as well as a 40 per cent chance of light rain between 7pm and 10pm. 