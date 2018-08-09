Here is where you can see the Red Arrows in Portsmouth tomorrow 

The Red Arrows will be carrying out a display tomorrow and they will be visible from the Portsmouth area.

You will be able to catch a glimpse of the famous aircraft from Southsea and Lee-on-the-Solent at 7.30pm tomorrow.

Red Arrows will be visible from Portsmouth tomorrow. Picture: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire

The Red Arrows are doing the display as part of Cowes Week, which is one of the world’s longest-running regular regattas, and is held off the Isle of Wight.

They are also appearing because Cunard’s ‘Three Queens’ – the Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria – will depart Southampton simultaneously and will be in formation in the Solent.

If you want to get a glimpse of the Red Arrows display from the land, the recommended places for shoreline viewing in our area are at Southsea and Lee-on-the-Solent.

East Cowes Esplanade, West Cowes, Stokes Bay and Seaview as well as Ryde Esplanade are also recommended as great spots to view the Red Arrows.

What are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows, or the Royal Air Force Acrobatics Team as they are officially called, are the RAF’s display team.

They are world famous for their displays – featuring rolls, loops, fly-pasts and steep turns.

The Red Arrows were founded in 1965 and feature a team of nine pilots – all of the pilots are volunteers and stay with the display team for a three-year tour of duty.