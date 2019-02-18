Here is why part of this major Portsmouth road will be closed all week

PLANNED road closures to part of a main road through Portsmouth have started today.

A section of Fawcett Road in Fratton will be closed from the roundabout with Victoria Road North to Orchard Road until Friday.

The closure is so that Portsmouth City Council can build a ‘tiger crossing’ – the first of its kind in the city.

READ MORE: This busy road will close as Portsmouth’s first ‘tiger crossing’ is installed – and independent firms say their trade will take a hit

From Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22, the section of Fawcett Road will be closed to all traffic with a signed diversion in place.

Lane closures will be in place after the road closure is lifted on February 22 until the end of the project, which is expected to run for eight weeks.