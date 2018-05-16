Here’s how you can get a free Greggs sausage roll in Portsmouth tomorrow

Have your say

Good news pastry fans - for one day only, Greggs are giving away free sausage rolls to customers in Portsmouth.

Readers of The News can get one free at any branch in Portsmouth tomorrow.

All you need to do is buy a copy of tomorrow’s The News and find the voucher inside.

Take it to your local Greggs and each customer will be able to claim one free sausage roll.

There are four branches of Greggs in Portsmouth - including Commercial Road, London Road and Craswell Street.

The latest store, in Portsmouth Retail Park, opened its doors yesterday.

For full terms and conditions see tomorrow’s The News.

