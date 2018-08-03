Here’s how you can help disabled people in Portsmouth to enjoy sailing  

A CHARITY which helps disabled children and adults enjoy a life at sea has launched a fresh fundraising plea.

Wetwheels Solent hope to raise £27,000 to fund adventurous trips at sea for about 600 people with disabilities.

The Portsmouth-based charity is marking its busiest time of year, with back-to-back bookings for people from across the area.

However, officials behind the group have said they are eager to increase in size to help offer life-changing days out for more people.

And to make this happen, the charity is looking for more new donors to throw their weight behind its Adventures Appeal.

Supporters are being called to donate £45 to fund a trip at sea for one person. In all, the appeal aims to find enough cash to pay for 600 people.

In a statement launching the new fundraiser, a spokesman for Wetwheels Solent said: ‘Here at Wetwheels Solent, we are fortunate to have a wonderful place in the hearts of so many, at the centre of our community. We have the ability to inspire, to enable and empower all who come on board, supporting those from any background, their families, teachers and carers.

‘But more than ever, we need your support. We are launching our Maritime Adventures Appeal.

'We would be delighted to hear from any individual, company, community group or other organisation who would consider contributing to this cost of our summer operation – and make such a huge difference to the lives of so many.

‘And we are already planning for 2019 where the need will be just as great, if not greater.’

Wetwheels builds disabled people’s confidence by providing the opportunity to access the sea in a fun and safe way.

It was founded by Geoff Holt, who in 2007 became the first disabled person to sail single-handed around Great Britain, later sailing across the Atlantic unassisted in 2009.

He said: ‘There is something special about being on the water, and how it brings people together, opening up so many new ideas, possibilities and dreams.

‘Had I not had those dreams, I would not have achieved what I have. But we need your help to continue our journey. ‘

To support the appeal, see wetwheelsmaritimeadventures.co.uk/the-charity/