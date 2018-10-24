Here’s how you can work as one of Santa’s Elves in Lapland this Christmas

Christmas is almost upon us once again and Santa is looking for elves to help him out in Lapland this year.

If you've got plenty of festive cheer and a jolly outlook this could be the perfect job for you.

Could you be one of Santa's elves?

Work a season is currently advertising for Santa's Lapland Elf jobs.

One the website the job is described as: ‘Becoming one of Santa’s Elves is a truly magical task, you will assist Santa Claus to ensure each families visit to Lapland is as special and magical as possible.

‘Elves are only ever seen by our guests as Elves, and not in any other capacity in order to keep the believability.

‘This involves character work, endless energy and a love for Christmas magic.’

Applicants are warned that they ‘must adhere to the Elf character at all times’.

In the role you will be tasked with: ‘Portraying your inner elf. You will frolic and play with the guests at the airport on arrival, escort the guests to Santa’s cabin for their magical visit, ensure all the presents are wrapped ready for Santa and take part in elf sightings at various locations.

‘A comprehensive and constant commitment to the Santa story is essential and a desire to make all our guests dreams come true.

‘Only committed and responsible applicants with previous experience and training in acting, as well as a love of Christmas will be considered.

‘Working as an elf you will be working predominantly outside all while maintaining an extremely happy and excitable personality often for long periods of time.

‘Lack of natural day light and minus temperatures are part of the day to day lifestyle you can expect.’

Successful applicants will require the following skills and experience:

- Qualification in acting, theatre or drama essential

- 2 years proven experience in drama or theatrical setting essential

- Customer service experience essential

- Childcare experience desirable

If you think you could cut it as one of Santa’s Christmas elves this year – you can apply for the role by clicking here