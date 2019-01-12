Here’s what’s being planned across the Portsmouth region

Here are some of the planning applications that have been lodged across the area recently 

PORTSMOUTH

Drayton and Farlington: Construction of single storey rear extension at 13 Lower Drayton Lane; Mr Justin Butcher.

Milton: Construction of four-storey residential block to form 12 flats, with 13 parking spaces and associated bicycle and refuse storage at 142 Milton Road; Mr Karim Sattari.

Paulsgrove: Construction of dwelling house with associated car parking and landscaping at former garage site, Bredenbury Crescent; Mr Adrian Legg.

Baffins: Porch and first floor bow window to front elevation at 186A Copnor Road; P Tshakabalika.

HAVANT

Hart Plain: Construction of a single-storey side extension and a front porch with grey cement board cladding at 23 Kingscote Road; Mr Dominic Dimond. 

Purbrook: Construction of a single-storey side and rear extension at 75 St Johns Avenue; Mr L Fletcher. 

Denmead: Construction of a side and rear extension and a roof lift and conversion at 26 Harvest Road; Ms Angela Macdonald. 

FAREHAM

Fareham West: Orangery to rear elevation at 14 Sandisplatt; Mr and Mrs Butterfield.

Warsash: Two-storey extension, alterations and new garage at 81 Osborne Road; Mr Clark and Mrs Holland.

Portchester East: Loft conversion with front and rear dormers and hip to gable build up at 41 Wicor Mill Lane; Mrs Jade Bennett.

GOSPORT

Lee West: Construction of single-storey rear extension and porch canopy on front elevation at 13 Lulworth Road; Mr and Mrs Sheldon.

Anglesey: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 31a Anglesey Road; Mr and Mrs T Sorbie.

Anglesey: Formation of gateway in wall at 8 Crescent Road (conservation area); Mr Mark Hirst.