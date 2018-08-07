Hilarious reason new Winnie the Pooh film is banned in China

Everyone’s favourite honey loving bear is set to return to the silver screen this month, except if you live in China.

Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and the rest of the Hundred Acre Wood gang are starring in the new Christopher Robin film, which will be released next Friday – August 17.

The movie stars Ewan McGregor as a grown up Christopher Robin who is reunited with his childhood friends for another adventure.

And despite being released around the world, fans of Winnie the Pooh living in China will not be able to enjoy watching the film.

Chinese authorities have denied Disney the chance to release Christopher Robin in the country.

While no official reason has been given by the Chinese government for banning the film, the Hollywood Reporter reports that it is because of a crack down on Winnie the Pooh by censors in the country.

In fact images of the honey loving bear have been blocked on social media and online since 2017 in China.

This is because bloggers and activists have been using pictures of Winnie the Pooh and likening them to the country’s President Xi Jinping.

Drawing comparisons between the pudgy bear and the president as well as using other characters such as Eeyore to depict other Chinese politicians.

With one particular image comparing President Xi to Winnie and President Obama to Tigger.

Chinese also has a quota of foreign films that are allowed to be released in the country every year, which could also be part of the reason for the ban.

Another Disney film, A Wrinkle In Time, was also denied release in the country earlier this year.