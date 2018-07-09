Hilsea splash pool damage was ‘accidental’ rather than vandalism, confirms councillor

THE damage done to the splash pool in Hilsea at the weekend was not vandalism, according to a city councillor.

The ground at the splash pool in Hilsea Lido was torn up early on Friday night, forcing the council to close the splash pool over the weekend – with Sunday turning out to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Hilsea Lido splash pool damage. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Although initial suspicions were that it had been vandalised, it turns out that the damage may have been purely accidental.

Ward councillor for Hilsea Cllr Donna Jones said: ‘We believe that what happened to the splash pool was not an act of vandalism.

‘Instead, some kids have come in and torn it up on accident while riding their bikes through the area.

‘It appears it wasn’t vandalism because they just didn’t realise – a new surface had been put in on Wednesday and it was still very soft.'

Repair work is being done, with the council optimistic that the splash pool will be ready for reopening by Wednesday or Thursday this week.