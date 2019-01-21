Historian bids for volunteers​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help tell the sad story of deaths and injuries suffered by the people who built Britain's railways.

Historian Mike Esbester, from the University of Portsmouth, waants to transcribe a 1901-1905 railway trade union handwritten notebook, as part of Transcription Tuesday, on February 5.

It details the surprisingly common deaths of railwaymen – seven deaths are recorded on just the first page – alongside scratches, cuts, concussions and amputations, and stories of workers fired for petty theft, among other things.

Dr Esbester said: ‘In the early 1900s, the railways were Britain’s lifeblood. But keeping the nation moving carried a high price – the death or injury of many thousands of mostly men who did the dirty work.

‘So far, the book hasn’t been used by researchers and we don’t know what it’ll contain – we’re excited.

‘The data would be a huge benefit to research and a really excellent resource for family historians and anyone interested in our railway past.’

Dr Esbester has studied the evolution, over more than a century, of how British authorities have tried to keep workers safe.

For more, see railwayaccidents.port.ac.uk/transcription-tuesday

The project’s Twitter feed is @RWLDproject.