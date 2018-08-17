HMS Queen Elizabeth USA trip: What will the weather be like for her departure from Portsmouth

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be departing from Portsmouth naval base for America this weekend.
She will be leaving our city at 6pm tomorrow (August 18) and embark on an historic trip across the Atlantic.
Huge crowds are expected to cheer the nations biggest-ever warship off on her journey.
But will you need a rain coat? Here is what the latest weather forecast says.
What will the weather be like in Portsmouth?
The Met Office is forecasting cloudy conditions for the city on Saturday, August 18.
There will be a high of 21C and a low of 18C and no significant wind is expected in Portsmouth on the day.
Hour by hour forecast
Midnight – cloudy - 18C
1am – cloudy - 18C
2am – partly cloudy – 17C
3am - partly cloudy – 17C
4am - cloudy – 17C
5am - cloudy – 17C
6am - cloudy – 17C
7am - cloudy – 18C
8am - cloudy – 18C
9am - cloudy – 19C
10am - sunny intervals– 19C
11am - overcast – 19C
Noon - overcast – 20C
1pm - overcast – 20C
2pm - overcast – 20C
3pm - cloudy – 20C
4pm - cloudy – 20C
5pm - cloudy – 20C
6pm - cloudy – 20C
7pm - cloudy – 19C
8pm - cloudy – 19C
9pm - cloudy – 18C
10pm - cloudy – 18C
11pm - partly cloudy – 18C