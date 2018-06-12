Hospice set to get help from city company

Have your say

WORKERS at a packaging supplier have chosen to raise cash for a hospice.

Employees at Kite Packaging’s regional distribution centre in Portsmouth has chosen The Rowans Hospice as its charity.

A statement from the firm said: ‘Rowans Hospice is an incredible charity which aims to provide hospice care expertise in all settings by working with the NHS, other partners and local community to help people cope with life-limiting illness, death and bereavement.

‘That’s why its Portsmouth centre is delighted to be able to help assist Rowans Hospice with the amazing work they do.

A hospice spokesperson said: ‘We were delighted that the south coast team had chosen to make a donation to The Rowan’s Hospice for the second time in recent years.’

The hospice provides end-of-life care for people across Hampshire.

For more information about what the hospice does and how you can help, see rowanshospice.co.uk