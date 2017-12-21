Hotel room fire leads to city centre road closure

Have your say

A city centre road in Portsmouth was closed by emergency services this afternoon after a fire started in a hotel room.

Isambard Brunel Road was closed for about an hour because of an incident at the Premier Inn hotel.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said they were called at 2.18pm to a fire at the hotel.

Crews from Southsea and Cosham were in attendance and a spokesman said it is believed the fire was started by a hot plate and an electric kettle in a hotel room.

A fire service spokesman said a young woman was treated by ambulance staff at the scene for smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital.

He added that the fire was out on arrival. The fire crew stop message came in at about 3.05pm.

Isambard Brunel Road was closed by emergency services. Picture: Google Maps

The road has now been reopened.

Bus services were diverted from the scene.