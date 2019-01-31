Hour by hour forecast as heavy snow and sleet forecast to hit Portsmouth and Hampshire 

WINTRY weather is set to batter our region over the coming hours, according to the latest forecast.
A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice for Hampshire and the South East, with Portsmouth and the surrounding area included.
The Met Office alert will come into force at 1pm today and will remain in place until 9pm tomorrow.
With the forecasters warning of potential travel disruption and even some rural villages being cut off as a result of the wintry weather.
READ MORE: Heavy snow forecast for parts of Hampshire as Met Office warn of travel disruption
Here’s what the Met Office latest forecast is predicting is in store for today:
Portsmouth
8am – Sunny – temperatures of -1C
9am – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
10am – Cloudy – temperatures of 2C
11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 5C
1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
4pm – Light rain – temperatures of 4C
5pm – Heavy rain – temperatures of 3C
6pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
7pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
8pm – Light snow – temperatures of 1C
9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
10pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
11pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 1C
Waterlooville
8am – Sunny – temperatures of -3C
9am – Sunny intervals – temperatures of 0C
10am – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 2C
12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C
2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C
3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C
4pm – Light rain – temperatures of 2C
5pm – Sleet showers– temperatures of 2C
6pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
7pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C
8pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C
9pm – Heavy snow– temperatures of 0C
10pm – Light snow – temperatures of 0C
11pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 0C
READ MORE: IN PICTURES: Snow continues to fall in Portsmouth
Havant
8am – Sunny – temperatures of -2C
9am – Sunny intervals – temperatures of 1C
10am – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C
12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C
3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
4pm – Light rain – temperatures of 3C
5pm – Light rain – temperatures of 3C
6pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
7pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
8pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
10pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
11pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 1C
Gosport
8am – Sunny – temperatures of -1C
9am – Light rain showers – temperatures of 1C
10am – Sunny intervals – temperatures of 3C
11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 5C
1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
4pm – Light rain – temperatures of 4C
5pm – Heavy rain – temperatures of 3C
6pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
7pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
8pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
10pm – Light rain – temperatures of 2C
11pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 2C
Fareham
8am – Sunny – temperatures of -2C
9am – Cloudy – temperatures of 1C
10am – Sunny intervals – temperatures of 2C
11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C
12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
4pm – Light rain – temperatures of 3C
5pm – Sleet showers– temperatures of 3C
6pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
7pm – Heavy snow– temperatures of 1C
8pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
10pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
11pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 1C
Hayling Island
8am – Sunny intervals – temperatures of -1C
9am – Sunny intervals – temperatures of 1C
10am – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 5C
1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C
4pm – Light rain– temperatures of 4C
5pm – Light rain – temperatures of 3C
6pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
7pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
8pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C
10pm – Light rain– temperatures of 2C
11pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 1C
Petersfield
8am – Sunny – temperatures of -4C
9am – Sunny – temperatures of -2C
10am – Cloudy – temperatures of 0C
11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 1C
12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 2C
1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C
2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 2C
3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 2C
4pm – Cloudy– temperatures of 2C
5pm – Light snow– temperatures of 1C
6pm – Light snow – temperatures of 1C
7pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C
8pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C
9pm – Heavy snow– temperatures of 0C
10pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C
11pm – Light snow – temperatures of 0C
What does the Met Office say to expect in it’s weather warning?
- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.
- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.
- Some rural communities could become cut off.
- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
- Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice.