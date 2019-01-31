Hour by hour forecast as heavy snow and sleet forecast to hit Portsmouth and Hampshire 

Have your say

WINTRY weather is set to batter our region over the coming hours, according to the latest forecast.

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice for Hampshire and the South East, with Portsmouth and the surrounding area included.

Here is the latest forecast for our region today. Picture:Sarah Standing

The Met Office alert will come into force at 1pm today and will remain in place until 9pm tomorrow.

With the forecasters warning of potential travel disruption and even some rural villages being cut off as a result of the wintry weather.

Here’s what the Met Office latest forecast is predicting is in store for today:

Portsmouth

8am – Sunny – temperatures of -1C

9am – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C

10am – Cloudy – temperatures of 2C

11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 5C

1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

4pm – Light rain – temperatures of 4C

5pm – Heavy rain – temperatures of 3C

6pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

7pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

8pm – Light snow – temperatures of 1C

9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C

10pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C

11pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 1C

Waterlooville

8am – Sunny – temperatures of -3C

9am – Sunny intervals – temperatures of 0C

10am – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C

11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 2C

12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C

2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C

3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C

4pm – Light rain – temperatures of 2C

5pm – Sleet showers– temperatures of 2C

6pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C

7pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C

8pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C

9pm – Heavy snow– temperatures of 0C

10pm – Light snow – temperatures of 0C

11pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 0C

Havant

8am – Sunny – temperatures of -2C

9am – Sunny intervals – temperatures of 1C

10am – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C

12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C

3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

4pm – Light rain – temperatures of 3C

5pm – Light rain – temperatures of 3C

6pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

7pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C

8pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C

9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C

10pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C

11pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 1C

Gosport

8am – Sunny – temperatures of -1C

9am – Light rain showers – temperatures of 1C

10am – Sunny intervals – temperatures of 3C

11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 5C

1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

4pm – Light rain – temperatures of 4C

5pm – Heavy rain – temperatures of 3C

6pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

7pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

8pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

10pm – Light rain – temperatures of 2C

11pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 2C

Fareham

8am – Sunny – temperatures of -2C

9am – Cloudy – temperatures of 1C

10am – Sunny intervals – temperatures of 2C

11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C

12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

4pm – Light rain – temperatures of 3C

5pm – Sleet showers– temperatures of 3C

6pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

7pm – Heavy snow– temperatures of 1C

8pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C

9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C

10pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C

11pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 1C

Hayling Island

8am – Sunny intervals – temperatures of -1C

9am – Sunny intervals – temperatures of 1C

10am – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 5C

1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 4C

4pm – Light rain– temperatures of 4C

5pm – Light rain – temperatures of 3C

6pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

7pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

8pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C

9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 2C

10pm – Light rain– temperatures of 2C

11pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 1C

Petersfield

8am – Sunny – temperatures of -4C

9am – Sunny – temperatures of -2C

10am – Cloudy – temperatures of 0C

11am – Cloudy – temperatures of 1C

12pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 2C

1pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 3C

2pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 2C

3pm – Cloudy – temperatures of 2C

4pm – Cloudy– temperatures of 2C

5pm – Light snow– temperatures of 1C

6pm – Light snow – temperatures of 1C

7pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C

8pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C

9pm – Heavy snow– temperatures of 0C

10pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C

11pm – Light snow – temperatures of 0C

What does the Met Office say to expect in it’s weather warning?

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.

- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

- Some rural communities could become cut off.

- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

- Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice.