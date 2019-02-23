Housing firm trial new app 

A HOUSING association is set to pilot a new app that will provide early intervention to support customers and prevent them from getting into crisis situations.

VIVID will use TellJO software to allow customers to assess their own support needs after completing a self-assessment and sign post them directly to agencies.

Derek Streek, Head of Neighbourhoods at VIVID said: ‘We’re always exploring new and innovative ways to identify, engage and support the wellbeing of our customers and provide them with a brighter future.

‘We hope this new app will allow us to deliver a more tailored and practical support service for some of our harder to reach customers with support needs. We’re looking forward to seeing the outcomes of the trial.’

Dominic Maxwell, the co-founder and director of TellJO, added: ‘We are delighted to be piloting TellJO with VIVID.

‘Partnering with a housing association which has a culture of innovation and the desire to give vulnerable and often disengaged customers the best possible outcomes is critical to our mission.’

The firm is Hampshire’s largest provider of affordable homes with around 70,000 customers and 30,000 homes in the South East, mainly across Hampshire and Surrey.