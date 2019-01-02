How do I get rid of my Christmas tree? Recycling and disposal details for Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant

Christmas is over, and residents across the Portsmouth area will soon be able to dispose of or recycle their festive trees.

While artificial trees ca be kept in the house for another year, for many the challenge is how to get rid of their real Christmas tree.

Each council has different advice on how to get rid of your tree, with some offering drop-off recycling points as well as the opportunity for it to be collected.

Here is a run-down of everything you need to know:

Portsmouth City Council

Real trees can be cut up and put in the garden waste bin or taken to the Port Solent recycling centre.

If your tree is under six feet tall it can be left with your rubbish for two weeks after Christmas.

You can also take your tree to the Waterfront Garden Centre to be chipped. This service is available on the dates below, and the chippings will be used in parks and green spaces across the city.

- Thursday January 3 to Sunday January 6

- Thursday January 10 to Sunday January 13

- Thursday January 17 to Sunday January 20

Fareham Borough Council

Real Christmas trees will be collected with garden waste when the service resumes.

Residents should leave their Christmas tree beside the bin – there is no need to chop it up or put it in the garden waste sack.

Gosport Borough Council

Garden waste collections will resume from Monday January 7, and Christmas trees will be collected until January 11.

Residents do not need to be a member of the garden waste collection scheme to have their tree collected.

Go to the borough website for more information.

Havant Borough Council

Garden waste collection services are suspended until Saturday January 5, but will then resume across the borough.

Go to the borough website for more information on Christmas tree collections.

East Hampshire District Council

If you have a valid garden waste licence, you can recycle your real Christmas tree.

Remove the tree from the pot and take all the decorations and tinsel off the tree. Place it by your garden waste bin or sack for the first scheduled waste collection this month.

Winchester City Council

Real Christmas trees can be collected from outside your house.

Remove the tree from the pot and take all the decorations and tinsel off the tree. Place it by your garden waste bin or sack for the first scheduled waste collection this month.

Large trees over five feet tall will need to be cut into smaller pieces to allow them to fit into the collection vehicle.