How long is Portsmouth’s hot weather going to last for?

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 21C in Portsmouth over the next few days, making it one of the hottest May bank holidays on record.

The Met Office is forecasting sunny spells across the south, so it is the perfect opportunity to grab your sunglasses and bathe in the sun.

But how long can we expect the hot weather to last?

Forecasters are predicting temperatures of 20C today, and we can expect it to remain hot up to the end of Tuesday.

READ MORE: 28 pictures that show just how beautiful Portsmouth is in the sun

From Wednesday onwards, it will still be relatively warm - highs of 14C expected - but the outlook is more cloudy.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Later in the week there is a risk of thunderstorms as it becomes drier.

Next week temperatures may initially be below normal, but are expected to recover close to average.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the south east, East Anglia and the East Midlands will feel the heat most over the next few days.

Speaking about the national forecast, he said: ‘It looks likely we’ll at least see our warmest Bank Holiday Monday on record on Monday.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘23.6C is what we’ve got to beat, and we’re forecasting highs of at least 26C, 27C, possibly 28C, so I think we can safely say that’s going to be beaten.

‘But whether or not we will beat the record for the whole weekend put together, we’ll be close, but at the moment looking at it we may just come short.’