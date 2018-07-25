How this Portsmouth school has gone the extra mile in the battle against plastic waste

PUPILS at a secondary school in Portsmouth have been taking a number of steps to stamp plastic out of their daily lives - leading the way on tackling environmental issues faced by schools in the city.

Students at The Portsmouth Academy in St Marys Road, Fratton have pioneered efforts to reduce plastic waste in their school – a drive which has been spearheaded by the school’s debating team.

Pupils between the ages of 12 and 14 have launched a raft of efforts, including organising litter picks at school and on the beach, presenting to the whole school on the impact of plastic waste and challenging fellow students to adopt eco-friendly measures, such as banning all Tetra Pak packaging and developing eco-gardens.

Younger students have also been studying plastics pollution in geography lessons and the school has worked closely with caterer ISS to work towards eliminating all plastics – with the catering team ensuring all its packaging is compostable and environmentally safe, as well as sharing their expertise with students.

Natalie Sheppard, principal of The Portsmouth Academy, said: ‘I am so proud of the fantastic initiative shown by our students on this critical issue – they have single-handedly united the school behind their drive to reduce plastics.

‘Their inspiring efforts demonstrate what we tell our students every day – that every young person has the power to effect change. I cannot wait to see what they will go on to achieve next.’

The school has also welcomed Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, with pupils chatting to him about their efforts to cut down on plastic waste.

Pupils are also hoping to take their initiative out to the wider community in the future.

Mrs Sheppard said: ‘We were very pleased to welcome Stephen Morgan MP and offer him the opportunity to witness our students’ resourcefulness, and are very grateful to him for making time to visit us.’

Stephen Morgan MP added: ‘I am delighted to have visited The Portsmouth Academy to see how students at the school are having a real impact with their important campaign to reduce plastics.

‘It is a privilege to meet students who are so passionate about a cause which benefits the whole community.

‘It was a real joy to hear about their continuing efforts, as well as celebrating the centenary of votes for women – all in all, a brilliant day to see democracy in action.’