How to claim Cold Weather Payment and the postcodes that are eligible for it

AN arctic blast has brought freezing weather and snow to our region in recent weeks.

With the wintry weather hitting the south coast between the end of January and start of February.

Cold weather hit the region at the end of January

And if you are worried about the extra cost of heating your home during the cold snap, you could be eligible for a payout.

The government offers a cold weather payment of £25 per week for when temperatures stay at zero degrees or below for seven days.

Here’s what to know:

What is the cold weather payment?

It is a scheme which runs between November 1 and March 31 and is different to the winter fuel payment.

For those who are eligible you’ll get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive day.

With a payment of £25 given for each seven day period of very cold weather between the above months.

Who can get the payment?

The payment is not available to everyone, but you may be eligible if you are on certain benefits or Support for Mortgage Interest.

These include:

- Pension Credit

- Income Support

- income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

- income-related Employment and Support Allowance

- Universal Credit

- Support for Mortgage Interest

Which postcodes are eligible for the cold winter payment?

Due to the freezing temperatures between January 29 and February 4, several postcodes in our area meet the criteria for the cold winter payment.

So if you live in an area with a GU31 or GU32 postcode, such as Petersfield or East Meon and West Meon, then you could be able to claim the £25 payment.

Provided that you currently receive one of the above benefits or support for mortgage interest.

How to claim?

Cold winter payment are paid automatically according to the government’s website, if you are eligible for the £25.

If you do not receive the payment you should tell your pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office.

If you’re getting Universal Credit, sign in to your account and add a note to your journal.

If you do not have an online account, ring the Universal Credit helpline instead. The phone number is on letters about your Universal Credit claim.

For more information visit the government’s website here