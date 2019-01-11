How to find out everything about Lovedean energy connector plans that could see cables laid throughout Portsmouth

PLANS for a cross-channel power link which will come ashore in Portsmouth will be available online to provide residents with information.

Portsmouth City Council has developed a website about the proposed Aquind interconnector subsea and underground electric power transmission link.

The purpose of the website is to explain the council's role and to signpost to further information and how people can get involve in the forthcoming consultation on the project.

Council Leader, Councillor Gerald Vernon Jackson said: ‘Although this isn’t a council project we thought the website would be useful to have as we've received a number of calls from residents about the project.

‘The website provides information and links about the project and consultation.’

The proposal has proved controversial and last year some residents were left worried about losing their homes to compulsory purchase order for the scheme.

