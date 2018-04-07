Hundreds join hunt for missing Portsmouth rescue dog

HUNDREDS of people have joined the hunt for a missing dog who vanished on the day he was fostered.

Emily Woolger, 51, is desperately looking for Corgi-cross pup Freddie.

The two-year-old dog went missing between 11.30pm on Monday and 5am on Tuesday.

Emily and her fiance Sean Restall, 50, fostered Freddie at their home in Hampshire Street, Buckland, Portsmouth, after he was rescued by Love4Dogs, based in Poole.

After appealing online for help they have been amazed by the level of support, with more than 500 people joining a Facebook page – and around 100 joining them in the search across the city.

Emily said: ‘He was a street dog so he may not come to people.

‘He’s not aggressive but he might run. If anyone sees him please let us know and we’ll go to him.’

It’s thought he escaped through a cat flap.

Emily said a man had spotted Freddie at 2am on Tuesday and chased him for 30 minutes but he got away. She has been going out each night searching, with others joining in to help. Call 07834370743.