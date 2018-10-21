Hundreds of homes without electricity in Portsmouth after power cut

Hundreds of homes in Portsmouth have been left without electricity this afternoon after a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has said 65 postcodes in the city have been affected, including the city centre.

They include properties in the PO1, PO3 and PO5 postcode areas.

The fault was first reported just before 12.30pm, and engineers are hoping to have fixed the problem by about 3.30pm.

On its website it said: ‘We apologise for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working to get the power back on as quickly as they can.’

If anyone would like more information they can call 0800 072 7282 and quote reference ‘EV0030’.

Picture: Shaun Roster

You can also look on the SSEN website.