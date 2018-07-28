Hunt for missing 12-year-old boy last spotted in Portsmouth

A young boy last seen at Portsmouth Harbour train station has gone missing.

Romari Owuye, 12, got on a train without the friend he was with on Friday.

Sussex police are concerned for his welfare and said they do not know where the train was going.

The youngster has links to Walthamstow in London but is from Angmering.

Police said Romari is black, looks older than 12, is 5ft 8in, slim and has short Afro hair.

He was wearing at North Face hoodie, black trousers, black Adidas trainers and was carrying a green and black camouflage bag.

A police statement said: ‘Anyone who recognises him and might have seen him on a train is asked to contact police online or 999 in an emergency quoting serial 1349 of 27/07.’