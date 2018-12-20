I’m ready to run a marathon now my heart’s been fixed says Portsmouth man Rich

JUST last year Rich Harris was lying in a hospital bed recovering from major heart surgery but on Sunday the 46-year-old is set to take on his first marathon for charity and inspire his foster children.

Rich, from Portsmouth, was born with a deformed heart and throughout his youth was unable to take part in sports but in 2016 he was told without surgery on his heart valves he could drop dead.

Rich Harris at his home in Fratton, Portsmouth

He said: ‘As a child I could not get involved with PE lessons or do sports because of my heart and I did really miss out and I have always had to be a bit careful but I have always wanted to run more and be active.’

Rich had his surgery in February last year.

He said: ‘While the surgeons were there they realised there was quite a bit more wrong and I ended up having mechanical valves installed and other parts fixed.

‘I spent 6 weeks at Southampton General Hospital and from my bed I signed up to the Wickham 10k run which was five months later as I was determined to make the most of everything.’

Wagamama chef Rich joined the Baffins Fit Club to learn to run for the Portsmouth coastal marathon which he is doing to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Kids Portsmouth.

He said: ‘It is like a family and I love running with everyone. It has really helped me to prepare for this run on Sunday and have helped me to raise more than £700 for CFK.

‘I wanted to choose a small local charity because you can really see where the money goes for each individual and I feel sometimes with national charities your money can get lost.’

Rich is determined that his running will inspire his two foster children as well as others who feel they can’t run.

He added: ‘People from the running club have said it is very inspiring and also a little made to be running a marathon after having heart surgery the year before.

‘I hope that it shows my two amazing boys that I foster with my wife Emma and if it shows other people that you can do anything you set your mind to.’

To donate visit

tinyurl.com/ya65qcas text 70070 code CFKP72 with the amount you want to donate e.g. CFKP72 £10.