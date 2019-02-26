If you are a Portsmouth charity in need of free food this Easter, Tesco might be able to help

CHARITIES and community groups across Portsmouth are being invited to receive free surplus food from Tesco this Easter.

Across the UK the supermarket distributes a million meals a month to good causes as part of its Community Food Connection scheme, run in conjunction with food charity FareShare and powered by FoodCloud technology.

Head of community Alec Brown said: ‘We know that there are some charities that may offer holiday clubs, or groups that put on special events over the Easter holidays, and it is exactly those sort of groups that we want to hear from.

‘Whatever time of year it is, we would much rather that unsold food is put to good use in the community, and feeds people first, rather than going to waste..’

The free food includes fresh produce such as fruit, vegetables and bakery products and chilled food like meat, cheese and ready meals.

If you are a charity or community group that could benefit from the support of Community Food Connection this Easter visit fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-go to register.