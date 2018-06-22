‘Improvements needed’ in county health services

A REVIEW into health and care services for pensioners in hampshire has revealed a ‘number of areas where improvements are needed’.

While the report published by the Care Quality Commission (CQA), an executive non-departmental public body of the Department of Health, found some ‘excellent systems in place’, it stated that pensioners were not always actively involved in decisions about their care and treatment.

Those funding their own care had the most difficulty after admitting assessments were difficult.

Over 65s also said they would like to see more planning before they needed care in a crisis.

The report also found that hospitals, community health services, GP practices, care homes and homecare agencies were ‘inconsistent’ in delivering its wellbeing strategy.

Despite there being areas to work on, the report found that partnerships across the Hampshire system were improving – especially with joint working between the clinical commissioning groups which had made Better Care Fund planning easier.

Reviewers spoke to a range of stakeholders including people involved in shaping and leading the system, those responsible for directly delivering care, as well as people who use the services, their families and carers.

CQC Chief Inspector for Adult Social Care, Andrea Sutcliffe, said: ‘We found there are some excellent systems in place within Hampshire, with a consistently shared purpose and strategy for health and social care and a welcome commitment to improve how people move between different services.

‘There is considerable variation in how the larger hospitals respond when people need urgent admission at times of high demand, or when people are ready to come out of hospital, but still need continuing care.’

He added: ‘As a result, older people often experience delays in receiving urgent care and when they are discharged home.’